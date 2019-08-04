Police use tear gas in Wong Tai Sin as an angry crowd of protesters and residents prevent a van from leaving. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: chaos rages as Wong Tai Sin residents turn on police for using tear gas in their neighbourhood, following clashes across Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui
- Local fury at riot squads after protesters and police trade petrol bombs and tear gas, while off-duty police and families are targeted by radicals
- Another day of mass protest sees tens of thousands join approved anti-government march in Kowloon, as well as rival pro-police rally in Hong Kong Island
Shops closed early in Mong Kok’s Langham Place on Saturday fearing trouble during the anti-government protests. Photo: Rachel Cheung
Shops close early and residents stay put as anti-government protesters march through Hong Kong shopping district Mong Kok
- Most street-level shops between Yau Ma Tei and Tsim Sha Tsui along Nathan Road shut by late afternoon, while Ladies’ Street hawkers pack away stalls
- Police issue notice for shopkeepers and local residents, warning of possible disturbances caused by rally
