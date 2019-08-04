Police condemned violent protesters and said their behaviour had pushed officers to disperse the crowd. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: more than 20 arrested after clashes in Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok and Wong Tai Sin
- Clashes flared in Wong Tai Sin after reports that police had arrived to make arrests, with hundreds blocking police vans from leaving
- Riot police used tear gas, pepper spray and batons in densely packed neighbourhood, prompting many residents to accuse them of disrupting community
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police condemned violent protesters and said their behaviour had pushed officers to disperse the crowd. Photo: Felix Wong
Police use tear gas in Wong Tai Sin as an angry crowd of protesters and residents prevent a van from leaving. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: chaos rages as Wong Tai Sin residents turn on police for using tear gas in their neighbourhood, following clashes across Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui
- Local fury at riot squads after protesters and police trade petrol bombs and tear gas, while off-duty police and families are targeted by radicals
- Another day of mass protest sees tens of thousands join approved anti-government march in Kowloon, as well as rival pro-police rally in Hong Kong Island
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police use tear gas in Wong Tai Sin as an angry crowd of protesters and residents prevent a van from leaving. Photo: Sam Tsang