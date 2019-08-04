Channels

Police condemned violent protesters and said their behaviour had pushed officers to disperse the crowd. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: more than 20 arrested after clashes in Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok and Wong Tai Sin

  • Clashes flared in Wong Tai Sin after reports that police had arrived to make arrests, with hundreds blocking police vans from leaving
  • Riot police used tear gas, pepper spray and batons in densely packed neighbourhood, prompting many residents to accuse them of disrupting community
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Emily Tsang  

Michelle Wong  

Updated: 12:53pm, 4 Aug, 2019

Police use tear gas in Wong Tai Sin as an angry crowd of protesters and residents prevent a van from leaving. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: chaos rages as Wong Tai Sin residents turn on police for using tear gas in their neighbourhood, following clashes across Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui

  • Local fury at riot squads after protesters and police trade petrol bombs and tear gas, while off-duty police and families are targeted by radicals
  • Another day of mass protest sees tens of thousands join approved anti-government march in Kowloon, as well as rival pro-police rally in Hong Kong Island
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:28pm, 4 Aug, 2019

