Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Elaine To (left) and Tong Wai-hung (right), who are facing riot charges over protests in Sheung Wan last Sunday, celebrated their marriage at Cotton Tree Drive Marriage Registry in Central. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

Couple charged with rioting in Hong Kong extradition bill protests last Sunday tie the knot

  • Elaine To and Tong Wai-hung were arrested during unrest in Western district last Sunday, before being bailed on Wednesday
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 6:41pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Elaine To (left) and Tong Wai-hung (right), who are facing riot charges over protests in Sheung Wan last Sunday, celebrated their marriage at Cotton Tree Drive Marriage Registry in Central. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.