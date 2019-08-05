LIVE
Hong Kong braces for commuter chaos from citywide strike over extradition bill crisis
- Action follows a weekend of intense clashes across the city with Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui, Wong Tai Sin, Tseung Kwan O, Tin Shui Wai, Western district, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay all affected
- Protesters on Monday are planning to occupy roads, block tunnels and paralyse traffic to force the government to give in to demands
Protesters block the doors of an MTR train at Fortress Hill station. Photo: May Tse
As it happened: Tear gas fired, chaos in multiple locations as Hong Kong protesters play cat-and-mouse game with police
- Further clashes follow mayhem on the streets of Kowloon the night before, as political crisis over now-shelved extradition bill grips city
- Groups splinter off into other districts and target police stations