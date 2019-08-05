Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Hong Kong braces for commuter chaos from citywide strike over extradition bill crisis

  • Action follows a weekend of intense clashes across the city with Mong Kok, Tsim Sha Tsui, Wong Tai Sin, Tseung Kwan O, Tin Shui Wai, Western district, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay all affected
  • Protesters on Monday are planning to occupy roads, block tunnels and paralyse traffic to force the government to give in to demands
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 8:42am, 5 Aug, 2019

Protesters block the doors of an MTR train at Fortress Hill station. Photo: May Tse
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 8:42am, 5 Aug, 2019

LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: Tear gas fired, chaos in multiple locations as Hong Kong protesters play cat-and-mouse game with police

  • Further clashes follow mayhem on the streets of Kowloon the night before, as political crisis over now-shelved extradition bill grips city 
  • Groups splinter off into other districts and target police stations
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:47am, 5 Aug, 2019

Photo: Winson Wong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:47am, 5 Aug, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.