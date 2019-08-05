Residents accused police of bringing conflict to their backyard after tear gas was used to disperse protesters in Wong Tai Sin on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
The night quiet Hong Kong working-class neighbourhood of Wong Tai Sin became a smoking battleground
- Residents of Wong Tai Sin joined protesters to vent their anger at police late on Saturday after tear gas was fired in densely packed area to disperse crowds
- But police say they were duty bound to go after radical demonstrators who ‘changed their clothes and stirred up trouble’ in the temple district
Topic | Hong Kong protests
As it happened: Tear gas fired, chaos in multiple locations as Hong Kong protesters play cat-and-mouse game with police
- Further clashes follow mayhem on the streets of Kowloon the night before, as political crisis over now-shelved extradition bill grips city
- Groups splinter off into other districts and target police stations