Bins and pieces of wood were set alight in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police play catch-up as anti-government protesters wreak havoc across the city
- Causeway Bay, Tseung Kwan O and Kwun Tong among array of areas hit, with roads blocked and tear gas fired
- Highly organised demonstrators create enough chaos to draw out police before moving on to another target
Topic | Hong Kong protests
