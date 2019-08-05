Travellers have been trying to rebook or rearrange fights at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: May Tse
Hundreds of flights cancelled leaving travellers facing chaos as citywide strike action hits Hong Kong International Airport
- Air traffic controllers take sick leave forcing authorities to close one runway until Tuesday morning
- Delays could get worse, with companies waiting to see if baggage handlers and check-in staff join protest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protesters' actions challenge 'one country, two systems' and threaten city's prosperity: Carrie Lam
- Lam meets press alongside eight top officials, including chief secretary, chiefs of finance, commerce, transport, security, health and civil service as well as home affairs undersecretary
- Protesters on Monday blocked roads and tunnels and disrupted train services to force the government to give in to demands
Carrie Lam meets the press on Monday for the first time in two weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang
