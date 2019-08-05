Channels

Travellers have been trying to rebook or rearrange fights at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: May Tse
Hundreds of flights cancelled leaving travellers facing chaos as citywide strike action hits Hong Kong International Airport

  • Air traffic controllers take sick leave forcing authorities to close one runway until Tuesday morning
  • Delays could get worse, with companies waiting to see if baggage handlers and check-in staff join protest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Updated: 11:08am, 5 Aug, 2019

Travellers have been trying to rebook or rearrange fights at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protesters' actions challenge 'one country, two systems' and threaten city's prosperity: Carrie Lam

  • Lam meets press alongside eight top officials, including chief secretary, chiefs of finance, commerce, transport, security, health and civil service as well as home affairs undersecretary
  • Protesters on Monday blocked roads and tunnels and disrupted train services to force the government to give in to demands
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 11:05am, 5 Aug, 2019

Carrie Lam meets the press on Monday for the first time in two weeks. Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 11:05am, 5 Aug, 2019

