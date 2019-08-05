Chief Executive Carrie Lam, flanked by eight of her ministers, addresses the press in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong being dragged down ‘path of no return’ says Carrie Lam, as she calls protests an attack on Beijing’s sovereignty
- Embattled chief executive makes first public appearance for two weeks and accuses protesters of attempting to destroy city
- Lam refuses to resign and calls on anti-government demonstrators to stop gambling with lives of 7 million people
Topic | Hong Kong protests
