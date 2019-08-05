Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, flanked by eight of her ministers, addresses the press in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong being dragged down ‘path of no return’ says Carrie Lam, as she calls protests an attack on Beijing’s sovereignty

  • Embattled chief executive makes first public appearance for two weeks and accuses protesters of attempting to destroy city
  • Lam refuses to resign and calls on anti-government demonstrators to stop gambling with lives of 7 million people
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung  

Gary Cheung  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 3:48pm, 5 Aug, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, flanked by eight of her ministers, addresses the press in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
