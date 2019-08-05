Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam arrives for her press conference in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘This is no longer about my personal honour’: Carrie Lam when asked if she should resign as chief executive of Hong Kong
- In first public appearance in two weeks, city’s leader says extreme activists have changed nature of protests
- Actions challenge national sovereignty and threaten ‘one country, two systems’, she says
