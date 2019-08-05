Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Financial Secretary Paul Chan at the Caixin Summit Hong Kong on June 10. Chan said on Monday that Hong Kong’s economy was in a “difficult situation.” Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Financial Secretary Paul Chan warns that anti-government protests – paired with US-China trade war – could plunge Hong Kong’s economy into recession

  • Chan warns economy is losing momentum as estimates of losses from Monday’s protests range from HK$300 million to HK$2.6 billion.
  • One economist was blunt: ‘In Hong Kong, breaking someone’s rice bowl is unforgivable’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 10:27pm, 5 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Financial Secretary Paul Chan at the Caixin Summit Hong Kong on June 10. Chan said on Monday that Hong Kong’s economy was in a “difficult situation.” Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.