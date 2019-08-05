Channels

A commuter argues with anti-government protesters as they disrupt MTR services at Diamond Hill Station. Photo: Edward Wong
Politics

Commuters and businesses take hit from Hong Kong’s anti-government strike

  • Emergency services vehicles forced to detour around roadblocks as protesters obstruct traffic
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Emily Tsang

Emily Tsang  

Updated: 11:14pm, 5 Aug, 2019

Anti-government protesters stage a roadblock at the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel, causing major disruption to transport network in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong residents wake up to transport chaos with suspended train service, blocked roads and cancelled flights as extradition bill protesters launch citywide strike

  • City comes to standstill in morning as protesters block roads, disrupt train services and airport officials skip duty, resulting in cancellation of flights
  • Scuffles break out between commuters and protesters at MTR stations, while police rush in to clear blockade at Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Danny Lee  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 10:38pm, 5 Aug, 2019

