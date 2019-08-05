A commuter argues with anti-government protesters as they disrupt MTR services at Diamond Hill Station. Photo: Edward Wong
Commuters and businesses take hit from Hong Kong’s anti-government strike
- Emergency services vehicles forced to detour around roadblocks as protesters obstruct traffic
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters stage a roadblock at the Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel, causing major disruption to transport network in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong residents wake up to transport chaos with suspended train service, blocked roads and cancelled flights as extradition bill protesters launch citywide strike
- City comes to standstill in morning as protesters block roads, disrupt train services and airport officials skip duty, resulting in cancellation of flights
- Scuffles break out between commuters and protesters at MTR stations, while police rush in to clear blockade at Hung Hom Cross-Harbour Tunnel
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
