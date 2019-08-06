Channels

Will Beijing press briefing offer way to defuse Hong Kong’s escalating tensions?

  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council holds second media conference since protests began on June 9
  • Communist Party mouthpieces issue new commentaries calling on the Hong Kong public to take matters into their own hands to stop violence

 

Protesters in Hong Kong light a fire at Sha Tin Police Station after a citywide strike descends into evening clashes on August 5. Photo: Felix Wong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Politics

Anti-government protesters unleash chaos across Hong Kong in unprecedented citywide rampage

  • City leader Carrie Lam warns demonstrators have gone beyond protests to attack national sovereignty
  • Police have fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas since the first clashes erupted on June 9, arresting 502 people in total
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:17pm, 6 Aug, 2019

