Will Beijing press briefing offer way to defuse Hong Kong’s escalating tensions?
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office under the State Council holds second media conference since protests began on June 9
- Communist Party mouthpieces issue new commentaries calling on the Hong Kong public to take matters into their own hands to stop violence
Protesters in Hong Kong light a fire at Sha Tin Police Station after a citywide strike descends into evening clashes on August 5. Photo: Felix Wong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Anti-government protesters unleash chaos across Hong Kong in unprecedented citywide rampage
- City leader Carrie Lam warns demonstrators have gone beyond protests to attack national sovereignty
- Police have fired 1,000 rounds of tear gas since the first clashes erupted on June 9, arresting 502 people in total
