The three protesters meet the press in Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Group of extradition bill protesters hold first press conference to counter Hong Kong government line on recent demonstrations
- Two men and one woman, aged 18 to 32, give conference in Mong Kok, dressed in masks and helmets
- Trio call on government ‘not to waste public resources’ by holding daily press conferences but stress they are not representatives of protest movement
