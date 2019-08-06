Channels

The three protesters meet the press in Mong Kok. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Group of extradition bill protesters hold first press conference to counter Hong Kong government line on recent demonstrations

  • Two men and one woman, aged 18 to 32, give conference in Mong Kok, dressed in masks and helmets
  • Trio call on government ‘not to waste public resources’ by holding daily press conferences but stress they are not representatives of protest movement
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 4:37pm, 6 Aug, 2019

