Beijing supporters in Hong Kong vow to protect national flag after anti-government protesters throw one into harbour twice in three days
- Tuen Mun district councillor co-organised one set of volunteer guards and says there are at least three groups
- Desecrating national flag illegal and punishable by HK$50,000 fine and three years in jail
