The fourth iteration of the University of Auckland ‘Lennon Wall’ which was torn down again on Tuesday. Photo: We Are Hong Konger Facebook page
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese tensions flare again at New Zealand university
- Rally in support of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong interrupted by Beijing supporter
- Lennon Wall destroyed as differences deepen between the community
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The Chinese national flag flies over Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on Saturday night. Photo: Huanqiu.com
Beijing’s Hong Kong affairs office condemns protesters who threw Chinese flag in the sea
- Small group holds ceremony in Tsim Sha Tsui hours after demonstrators had taken down the national symbol
- Official bodies condemn action as an affront to national dignity and say it trampled on the principle of ‘one country, two systems’
