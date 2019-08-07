Channels

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right), meets the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing last year. Photo: Handout
Politics

Beijing expected to order Hong Kong’s pro-establishment politicians to toe line and throw their weight behind Carrie Lam and under-fire police force

  • Director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office to meet 200 local delegates in Shenzhen on Wednesday
  • Expectation is Zhang Xiaoming will lay down law in bid to silence dissent during ongoing political crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 9:23am, 7 Aug, 2019

Officers use the gas to disperse people besieging the local police station. Photo: Edmond So
Law and Crime

Tear gas fired in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong after student’s arrest amid long-running political unrest

  • The campus leader had been found carrying 10 laser pointers
  • Officers use the gas to disperse more than 300 people besieging the local station
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 1:08am, 7 Aug, 2019

