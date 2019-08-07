Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right), meets the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing last year. Photo: Handout
Beijing expected to order Hong Kong’s pro-establishment politicians to toe line and throw their weight behind Carrie Lam and under-fire police force
- Director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office to meet 200 local delegates in Shenzhen on Wednesday
- Expectation is Zhang Xiaoming will lay down law in bid to silence dissent during ongoing political crisis
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Officers use the gas to disperse people besieging the local police station. Photo: Edmond So
Tear gas fired in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong after student’s arrest amid long-running political unrest
- The campus leader had been found carrying 10 laser pointers
- Officers use the gas to disperse more than 300 people besieging the local station
