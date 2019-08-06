Beijing “has always been concerned about young Hong Kong people’s growth”. Photo: Bloomberg
Defend your home against radical protesters, Beijing urges Hongkongers amid ongoing extradition bill unrest
- China’s top agency overseeing city affairs warns against angry youth going too far, but also appeals for peace
- Says local officials and police capable of restoring order
Businesses on King’s Road began closing from about 2pm on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Rumours of armed gangs heighten North Point tensions after anti-government protesters’ fight with mob
- Anti-government protesters clashed with men wielding sticks on Monday night
- Unsubstantiated reports of Fujianese reinforcements coming to settle scores in the area prompt businesses to shut up shop early
