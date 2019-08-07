Zhang Xiaoming, who as head of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office advises Beijing leaders on Hong Kong matters, speaks to hundreds of influential figures on the deepening protest crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong facing ‘most serious situation’ since handover amid intensifying protests, says top Beijing official Zhang Xiaoming
- Gravity of protest crisis laid out to hundreds of political and business leaders in candid address by head of China’s top government agency overseeing Hong Kong affairs
- Zhang says protests are growing in size, reach and intensity as he seeks to rally support from influential figures at Shenzhen meeting
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right), meets the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing last year. Photo: Handout
Beijing expected to order Hong Kong’s pro-establishment politicians to toe line and throw their weight behind Carrie Lam and under-fire police force
- Director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office to meet 200 local delegates in Shenzhen on Wednesday
- Expectation is Zhang Xiaoming will lay down law in bid to silence dissent during ongoing political crisis
