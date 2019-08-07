Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zhang Xiaoming, who as head of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office advises Beijing leaders on Hong Kong matters, speaks to hundreds of influential figures on the deepening protest crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong facing ‘most serious situation’ since handover amid intensifying protests, says top Beijing official Zhang Xiaoming

  • Gravity of protest crisis laid out to hundreds of political and business leaders in candid address by head of China’s top government agency overseeing Hong Kong affairs
  • Zhang says protests are growing in size, reach and intensity as he seeks to rally support from influential figures at Shenzhen meeting
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 1:42pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhang Xiaoming, who as head of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office advises Beijing leaders on Hong Kong matters, speaks to hundreds of influential figures on the deepening protest crisis. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right), meets the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing last year. Photo: Handout
Politics

Beijing expected to order Hong Kong’s pro-establishment politicians to toe line and throw their weight behind Carrie Lam and under-fire police force

  • Director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office to meet 200 local delegates in Shenzhen on Wednesday
  • Expectation is Zhang Xiaoming will lay down law in bid to silence dissent during ongoing political crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 1:29pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right), meets the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming in Beijing last year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.