Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of the city’s legal profession march in silence from Chater Garden to the Department of Justice. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong’s justice department denies prosecution of protesters is politically motivated, as 3,000 of city’s legal profession take part in second silent march

  • Accusation made by lawmaker Dennis Kwok as 3,000 members of city’s legal profession take part in second silent march
  • Leading members of profession also call for independent investigation into political crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 9:29pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the city’s legal profession march in silence from Chater Garden to the Department of Justice. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.