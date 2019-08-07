Members of the city’s legal profession march in silence from Chater Garden to the Department of Justice. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s justice department denies prosecution of protesters is politically motivated, as 3,000 of city’s legal profession take part in second silent march
- Accusation made by lawmaker Dennis Kwok as 3,000 members of city’s legal profession take part in second silent march
- Leading members of profession also call for independent investigation into political crisis
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
