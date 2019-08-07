Left to right: Yang Jianping, deputy director of Beijing’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaoming, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and Wang Zhimin director of the Liaison Office at the meeting in Shenzhen regarding the current situation in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Business elite and pro-Beijing politicians meet officials from mainland’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office in Shenzhen to rally support for city’s prosperity and stability
- About 500 figures from Hong Kong attended meeting, which called for pro-establishment camp to organise rallies to demonstrate city’s ‘positive energy’
- Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong to set up platform to give voice to those discontent with recent protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
