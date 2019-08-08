Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam inspects the site chosen for a public market in Tin Shui Wai on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reaches out to city’s districts to ‘feel people’s pulse’ and pledges more measures to improve their livelihood

  • Lam visits Tin Shui Wai, Yuen Long and Tai Wai on Wednesday afternoon, speaks to people and inspects police station vandalised by protesters
  • Impromptu move evokes mixed response: some welcome it, while others allege she kept schedule private fearing demonstrators in her way
Topic |   Carrie Lam
Danny Mok  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 12:30am, 8 Aug, 2019

