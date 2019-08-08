Zhang Xiaoming, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, held a meeting in Shenzhen about the current situation in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Protests like ‘colour revolution’ threatening Hong Kong with abyss, top Beijing official warns
- HKMAO chief Zhang Xiaoming says ending worst crisis since 1997 handover is top priority, but rejects protesters’ demands
- He also warns that Beijing will not sit by idly if situation worsens, and has the option to deploy China’s military
