Zhang Xiaoming, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, held a meeting in Shenzhen about the current situation in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Protests like ‘colour revolution’ threatening Hong Kong with abyss, top Beijing official warns

  • HKMAO chief Zhang Xiaoming says ending worst crisis since 1997 handover is top priority, but rejects protesters’ demands
  • He also warns that Beijing will not sit by idly if situation worsens, and has the option to deploy China’s military
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Kimmy Chung  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 12:27am, 8 Aug, 2019

