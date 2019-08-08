Laser pointers for sale at a market in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Sam Tsang
Laser pointers are in the spotlight in Hong Kong’s protests and selling briskly. But are they ‘offensive weapons’ and can you be arrested for carrying one?
- After student leader was detained for carrying the devices, protesters besieged a police station then arranged a ‘stargazing event’ the next day
- Police demonstrate how laser beam can set sheet of paper alight, though Post unable to get same result using a laser pointer bought in Sham Shui Po
Protesters light up the Hong Kong Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui in protest after police arrested a student for possession of laser pointers, which authorities claim is an offensive weapon. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters shine light on arrest of Hong Kong student with new kind of laser rally
- Hundreds gather outside Hong Kong Space Museum to protest arrest of Baptist University student Keith Fong
- Student was stopped by off-duty officers after buying 10 laser pointers which police say have been used to attack them
