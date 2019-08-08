A Hong Kong protest on Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, a popular tourist attraction in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
US government increases travel warning for Hong Kong, telling its citizens to exercise caution due to civil unrest and steer clear of protest areas
- It puts Hong Kong on the same warning level as mainland China, Britain and Sri Lanka, where 259 people died in bombings in April
- Australian government also raised its advice level for Hong Kong earlier in week
Topic | Hong Kong protests
