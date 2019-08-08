Protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets to rail against the now-shelved extradition bill. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong anti-government protesters reject Beijing’s claim that an inquiry into unrest could only start if they stop taking to the streets
- Director of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office leaves open possibility of commission to investigate recent unrest, but says demonstrations must ends first
- Protesters tell reporters they have ‘no trust in the government’
