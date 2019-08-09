Protesters have settled on a set of five demands for the government.
Two months on and nearly 2,000 rounds of tear gas later, what do Hong Kong’s extradition bill protesters really want?
- In a new series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong and its impact and implications, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- In this first instalment, we analyse what the protesters really want and what the chances are of persuading them to stay off the streets
Alan Lau oversaw operations during the 2014 Occupy protests and the 2016 Mong Kok riot. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong police bring former top officer out of retirement in surprise move to tackle escalating anti-government protests
- Insiders stunned by ‘extremely rare’ move in bringing back former deputy chief Alan Lau, who oversaw operations during Occupy protests and Mong Kok riot
- He has been appointed deputy commissioner on special duty for six months, to ‘enhance strategic command and oversee public order events’
