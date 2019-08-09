Channels

Kurt Tong became envoy to Hong Kong in 2016, straddling the Obama and Trump administrations, and retired last month. Photo: Robert Delaney
Politics

Ex-envoy Kurt Tong says ‘threshold should be high’ for US lawmakers to change Hong Kong’s special status

  • Recently retired consul general calls for restraint from politicians seeking to review a US law that treats the territory as separate from mainland China
  • Warnings about establishing ‘red lines’ that might trigger adjustments to the 1992 Hong Kong Policy Act
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 5:03am, 9 Aug, 2019

Kurt Tong became envoy to Hong Kong in 2016, straddling the Obama and Trump administrations, and retired last month. Photo: Robert Delaney
Former US consul general to Hong Kong Kurt Tong says Beijing should ‘dial it back a little in terms of how it approaches’ the city’s affairs. Photo: Tory Ho
Diplomacy

Former US envoy Kurt Tong says Beijing should ‘dial back’ its Hong Kong approach amid unrest

  • Recently retired diplomat calls on Chinese government to ‘re-establish a little more distance between the rest of China and Hong Kong’
  • Tong also suggests that China hawks’ growing influence in Washington has led to an exaggeration of concerns about Hong Kong among some in the US
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:59pm, 31 Jul, 2019

Former US consul general to Hong Kong Kurt Tong says Beijing should ‘dial it back a little in terms of how it approaches’ the city’s affairs. Photo: Tory Ho
