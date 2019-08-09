Kurt Tong became envoy to Hong Kong in 2016, straddling the Obama and Trump administrations, and retired last month. Photo: Robert Delaney
Ex-envoy Kurt Tong says ‘threshold should be high’ for US lawmakers to change Hong Kong’s special status
- Recently retired consul general calls for restraint from politicians seeking to review a US law that treats the territory as separate from mainland China
- Warnings about establishing ‘red lines’ that might trigger adjustments to the 1992 Hong Kong Policy Act
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Former US consul general to Hong Kong Kurt Tong says Beijing should ‘dial it back a little in terms of how it approaches’ the city’s affairs. Photo: Tory Ho
Former US envoy Kurt Tong says Beijing should ‘dial back’ its Hong Kong approach amid unrest
- Recently retired diplomat calls on Chinese government to ‘re-establish a little more distance between the rest of China and Hong Kong’
- Tong also suggests that China hawks’ growing influence in Washington has led to an exaggeration of concerns about Hong Kong among some in the US
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
