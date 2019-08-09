Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong facing police officers after taking part in a protest against the proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong in July. Photo: AFP
Politics

US calls China ‘thuggish regime’ for singling out US diplomat over Hong Kong meeting with Joshua Wong

  • State Department accused Beijing of ‘leaking’ official’s personal details, including photograph and names of children
  • China has demanded that US diplomats ‘stop interfering’ in city’s affairs after reported meeting with local democracy activists
Topic |   Crime
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:59am, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong facing police officers after taking part in a protest against the proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong in July. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters seen through blazing rubbish bins in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: EPA
United States & Canada

US issues Hong Kong travel warning as airport protest planned

  • On Thursday, the US State Department warned citizens to ‘exercise increased caution’, upgrading its previous advice
  • It comes after countries including Australia, Britain, Ireland, Singapore and Japan issued heightened travel warnings
Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:10am, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters seen through blazing rubbish bins in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.