Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong facing police officers after taking part in a protest against the proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong in July. Photo: AFP
US calls China ‘thuggish regime’ for singling out US diplomat over Hong Kong meeting with Joshua Wong
- State Department accused Beijing of ‘leaking’ official’s personal details, including photograph and names of children
- China has demanded that US diplomats ‘stop interfering’ in city’s affairs after reported meeting with local democracy activists
Topic | Crime
Protesters seen through blazing rubbish bins in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: EPA
US issues Hong Kong travel warning as airport protest planned
- On Thursday, the US State Department warned citizens to ‘exercise increased caution’, upgrading its previous advice
- It comes after countries including Australia, Britain, Ireland, Singapore and Japan issued heightened travel warnings
Topic | United States
