A march from Tin Hau Temple Fung Shui Square to Tai Po Police Station was held on Monday, but police have rejected an application for another march in Tai Po on Saturday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police refuse permission for three anti-government marches, organisers call it ‘shocking’ attack on Basic Law rights
- Marches in Tai Po, Wong Tai Sin and Hong Kong Island were due to be held over the weekend but approval is denied by police
- Police fear not enough done to prevent violent elements joining protests, which organisers deny
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Hong Kong protest on Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, a popular tourist attraction in the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Top Chinese envoy in Hong Kong demands that US consul ‘make a clean break from anti-China forces’ after Joshua Wong meeting
- This comes as American travel advisory puts Hong Kong on the same warning level as mainland China, Britain and Sri Lanka
- Wong meanwhile laughs off collusion allegation in Facebook post
