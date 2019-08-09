Lam spoke after a meeting with her finance and commerce ministers, and assorted business leaders. Photo: May Tse
Protest crisis worsening economic slump, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says
- Chief executive compares recent malaise to downturn caused by Sars outbreak of 2003
- She has also recalled her cabinet early from its summer recess
Junius Ho’s office in Tsuen Wan was ransacked on July 22, in an attack he claims was encouraged by a political rival. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho sues district councillor Roy Tam for ‘inciting others’ to vandalise his branch office in Tsuen Wan during protest havoc
- Pro-Beijing Ho launches civil court proceedings over attack on district office
- Tam rejects ‘false and unsubstantiated’ allegations he encouraged protesters to vandalise premises
