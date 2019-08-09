Channels

Lam spoke after a meeting with her finance and commerce ministers, and assorted business leaders. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Protest crisis worsening economic slump, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says

  • Chief executive compares recent malaise to downturn caused by Sars outbreak of 2003
  • She has also recalled her cabinet early from its summer recess
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 6:12pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Junius Ho's office in Tsuen Wan was ransacked on July 22, in an attack he claims was encouraged by a political rival. Photo: Sam Tsang
Junius Ho’s office in Tsuen Wan was ransacked on July 22, in an attack he claims was encouraged by a political rival. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong lawmaker Junius Ho sues district councillor Roy Tam for ‘inciting others’ to vandalise his branch office in Tsuen Wan during protest havoc

  • Pro-Beijing Ho launches civil court proceedings over attack on district office
  • Tam rejects ‘false and unsubstantiated’ allegations he encouraged protesters to vandalise premises
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Brian Wong  

Updated: 5:01pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Junius Ho’s office in Tsuen Wan was ransacked on July 22, in an attack he claims was encouraged by a political rival. Photo: Sam Tsang
