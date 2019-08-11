Channels

Politics
Illegal anti-government march sets off in Hong Kong

  • Only a rally – not a march – in Causeway Bay had police approval
  • Marches planned in Kowloon and the east of Hong Kong Island were ruled out by the force
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 4:58pm, 11 Aug, 2019

Marchers spill onto Cheung Sha Wan Road. Photo: Felix Wong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tai Wai during another day of clashes across the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

New phase as protesters and police clash across Hong Kong in guerilla-style battles

  • Officers use tear gas to disperse crowds that once more gathered for illegal rallies, but scale and intensity of skirmishes appears to have lessened
  • Two sides engage in running battles from Kwun Tong to Tai Po and Cross-Harbour Tunnel, while peaceful sit-in at the airport continues
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tai Wai during another day of clashes across the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
