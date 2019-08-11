LIVE
Illegal anti-government march sets off in Hong Kong
- Only a rally – not a march – in Causeway Bay had police approval
- Marches planned in Kowloon and the east of Hong Kong Island were ruled out by the force
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tai Wai during another day of clashes across the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
New phase as protesters and police clash across Hong Kong in guerilla-style battles
- Officers use tear gas to disperse crowds that once more gathered for illegal rallies, but scale and intensity of skirmishes appears to have lessened
- Two sides engage in running battles from Kwun Tong to Tai Po and Cross-Harbour Tunnel, while peaceful sit-in at the airport continues
