The Education University of Hong Kong’s president Prof Stephen Cheung (right) and assistant director of student affairs Angie Yeon (second from right) at a dialogue with students on Friday. Photo: May Tse
President of Education University of Hong Kong calls for dialogue and communication to end political crisis, citing French government’s approach to ‘yellow vests’
- Stephen Cheung said he had written to Chief Executive Carrie Lam, urging her to address protesters’ demands
- Students were however disappointed with two-and-a-half-hour colloquy, as Cheung declined to join march planned for Tai Po on Saturday
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
The Education University of Hong Kong’s president Prof Stephen Cheung (right) and assistant director of student affairs Angie Yeon (second from right) at a dialogue with students on Friday. Photo: May Tse