The two accused appeared at Kwun Tong Law Courts on Friday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hospitalised protesters who missed their first court hearings for charges related to Hong Kong unrest appear in the dock
- Lawyers say Yim Sai-wang, 20, incurred fractured arm during his arrest for assaulting a police officer at Wong Tai Sin last Saturday
- Sin Tik, 22, also sustained injuries while being arrested at Tsuen Wan on Monday
