British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaking in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Top British diplomat Dominic Raab phones Carrie Lam to urge restraint from violence and express support for peaceful protesters
- The foreign secretary also suggests an ‘independent investigation into recent events as a way to build trust’, which the Hong Kong leader has so far rejected
- In the call, Raab also emphasised the strength of the relationship between Britain and Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaking in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AP
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Asean meeting. Photo: Xinhua
UK’s new foreign secretary calls on China to respect ‘peaceful protest’ in Hong Kong
- Dominic Raab issues statement after first meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Asean session in Thailand
- ‘The UK and China have a joint and legal commitment to the freedoms enshrined in the Joint Declaration,’ Raab said he reminded Wang
Topic | Hong Kong protests
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Asean meeting. Photo: Xinhua