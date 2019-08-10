Pro-democracy demonstrators carry US flags during a protest at the Hong Kong airport on Friday. Photo: AP
‘Appalling’ that pro-Beijing newspaper in Hong Kong printed US diplomat’s personal information, ex-envoy Kurt Tong says
- Former US consul Kurt Tong says the Chinese-language newspaper Ta Kung Pao should apologise for ‘stooping to such a level’
- It published the names of an American diplomat’s children and a picture of her meeting with pro-democracy activists
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Amid continuing unrest in Hong Kong, Beijing has increasingly accused foreign powers of interfering. Photo: Bloomberg
China says US is using ‘gangster logic’ after Washington calls Beijing a ‘thuggish regime’
- Foreign ministry commissioner’s office in Hong Kong also calls comments by a US State Department spokeswoman ‘blatant slander against China’
- Morgan Ortagus had accused the Chinese government of being behind the leak of a US diplomat’s personal details after she met pro-democracy activists
