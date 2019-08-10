Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Senior citizens marched from police headquarters to the Chief Executive’s Office. Photo: Phot: Holly Chik
Politics

Hong Kong protests: residents young and old take to streets in peaceful rallies and urge police to ‘lay down their weapons’

  • Parents voice concerns in Central where organisers say they want a Hong Kong were children are free
  • In Wan Chai ‘silver-haired citizens’ say blame for violence rests with Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Linda Lew  

Holly Chik  

Updated: 2:45pm, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Senior citizens marched from police headquarters to the Chief Executive’s Office. Photo: Phot: Holly Chik
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.