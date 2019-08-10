Senior citizens marched from police headquarters to the Chief Executive’s Office. Photo: Phot: Holly Chik
Hong Kong protests: residents young and old take to streets in peaceful rallies and urge police to ‘lay down their weapons’
- Parents voice concerns in Central where organisers say they want a Hong Kong were children are free
- In Wan Chai ‘silver-haired citizens’ say blame for violence rests with Chief Executive Carrie Lam
