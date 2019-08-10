Supporters rally at Kwai Chung Police Station in support of the Hong Kong Police Force on Saturday. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong police supporters visit local stations to offer thanks to officers amid escalating anti-government pressure
- More than 300 people gather at Central Police Station in Sheung Wan to show solidarity
- And more than 245 Fujian association members rally in North Point, calling for support for government and police
