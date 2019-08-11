Channels

Extradition bill protesters passing helmets and other material on Harcourt Road in Admiralty on July 21. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

How Hong Kong’s young protesters learned on the hoof and built a reserve of protective gear, and a network of drivers to transport it to demonstrations

  • Protesters have learned from experience, sharing tips and even setting up a buyer’s guide in Telegram groups
  • Some in pro-government camp accuse them of being sponsored but demonstrators say items are donated or paid for out of their own pocket
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 8:13am, 11 Aug, 2019

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tai Wai during another day of clashes across the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

New phase as protesters and police clash across Hong Kong in guerilla-style battles

  • Officers use tear gas to disperse crowds that once more gathered for illegal rallies, but scale and intensity of skirmishes appears to have lessened
  • Two sides engage in running battles from Kwun Tong to Tai Po and Cross-Harbour Tunnel, while peaceful sit-in at the airport continues
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:20am, 11 Aug, 2019

