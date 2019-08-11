Extradition bill protesters passing helmets and other material on Harcourt Road in Admiralty on July 21. Photo: Edmond So
How Hong Kong’s young protesters learned on the hoof and built a reserve of protective gear, and a network of drivers to transport it to demonstrations
- Protesters have learned from experience, sharing tips and even setting up a buyer’s guide in Telegram groups
- Some in pro-government camp accuse them of being sponsored but demonstrators say items are donated or paid for out of their own pocket
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tai Wai during another day of clashes across the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
New phase as protesters and police clash across Hong Kong in guerilla-style battles
- Officers use tear gas to disperse crowds that once more gathered for illegal rallies, but scale and intensity of skirmishes appears to have lessened
- Two sides engage in running battles from Kwun Tong to Tai Po and Cross-Harbour Tunnel, while peaceful sit-in at the airport continues
Topic | Hong Kong protests
