Ho Iat-seng in Macau in February 2015. Ho is the only candidate for the city’s chief executive in August 15 elections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Macau’s lone candidate for city leader Ho Iat-seng doubles down on ‘one county, two systems’ principle and vows to boost patriotism
- Business veteran vows to boost patriotism among the city’s young people, serving as an example for Taiwan
- Macau’s economy has been hurt by Hong Kong protests – and Ho warns of more challenges ahead
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
