Tang Lung Street in Causeway Bay. Hong Kong companies, especially restaurants, have been affected by political preference. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong businesses caught in crossfire of protest crisis, as new phone apps make politics part of shopping
- Businesses and shops constantly at risk of offending locals, mainlanders or Taiwanese – and city suffered a 6.7 per cent drop in retail sales in June
- Users of LIHKG have developed mobile phone apps that identify the alleged political positions of stores, restaurants and brands
