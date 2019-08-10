Channels

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tai Wai during another day of clashes across the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

New phase as protesters and police clash across north of Hong Kong in guerilla-style battles

  • Officers use tear gas to disperse crowds that once more gathered for illegal rallies, but scale and intensity of skirmishes appears to have lessened
  • Two sides engage in running battles from Kwun Tong to Tai Po and Cross-Harbour Tunnel, while peaceful sit-in at the airport continues
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 11:59pm, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ho Iat-seng in Macau in February 2015. Ho is the only candidate for the city’s chief executive in August 15 elections. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Macau’s lone candidate for city leader Ho Iat-seng doubles down on ‘one county, two systems’ principle and vows to boost patriotism

  • Business veteran vows to boost patriotism among the city’s young people, serving as an example for Taiwan
  • Macau’s economy has been hurt by Hong Kong protests – and Ho warns of more challenges ahead
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 11:22pm, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

