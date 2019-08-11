Channels

Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations members attend a rally on Saturday to support police and call for an end to the violence. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Fujianese community rally in support of Hong Kong police, call for end to violence

  • Wearing bright orange and white vests and holding anti-protest placards, they gathered at office in North Point to back officers and government
  • Federation general secretary dismisses report that some clans had joined forces with the 14K triad gang in plan to attack protesters on Sunday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 12:15am, 11 Aug, 2019

Riot police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Tai Wai during another day of clashes across the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

New phase as protesters and police clash across north of Hong Kong in guerilla-style battles

  • Officers use tear gas to disperse crowds that once more gathered for illegal rallies, but scale and intensity of skirmishes appears to have lessened
  • Two sides engage in running battles from Kwun Tong to Tai Po and Cross-Harbour Tunnel, while peaceful sit-in at the airport continues
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 11:59pm, 10 Aug, 2019

