The scene at Hong Kong airport’s arrival hall on Sunday morning, with more protesters set to join in the afternoon. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong airport protest continues for third day, reinforcements set to join demonstrators who camped overnight
- A handful of the hundreds taking part in the sit-in remained, as of early on Sunday, with more set to join for final day
- Bid to attract international support for anti-government movement includes flash mob protest this afternoon
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The scene at Hong Kong airport’s arrival hall on Sunday morning, with more protesters set to join in the afternoon. Photo: SCMP