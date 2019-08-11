Channels

A shop vendor in North Point View Street is one of just a handful in the area staying open amid the threat of unrest. Photo: Kathleen Magramo
Politics

Hong Kong protests: North Point and Sham Shui Po traders shut up shop, fearing violence on banned marches

  • Widespread closures as shop owners foresee repeat of clashes between anti-government protesters and pro-Beijing rivals
  • Shop owner says the community is ‘innocent victim’ of violence and unrest
Kathleen Magramo  

Martin Choi  

Updated: 4:17pm, 11 Aug, 2019

The scene at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, where an approved rally is under way. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: more than 1,000 gather in Causeway Bay for approved anti-government rally, with banned marches also likely to attract demonstrators

  • Crowds building in Victoria Park for legal rally, with demonstrators expected to attend other unauthorised routes
  • Sunday’s protests follow clashes involving police and protesters across at least seven city districts the previous day
Michelle Wong  

Tony Cheung  

Peace Chiu  

Updated: 4:00pm, 11 Aug, 2019

