Protesters have removed Chinese national flags from outside Harbour City on two occasions and thrown them into the sea. Photo: Shutterstock
Nationalist Chinese tabloid editor blasts Hong Kong’s Harbour City mall for ‘kowtowing’ to protesters
- Global Times chief Hu Xijin takes aim at shopping centre, saying it was weak for allowing ‘rioters’ to remove national flags and toss them into sea
- Beijing is apparently pressing city’s tycoons to fall into line over protests
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters have removed Chinese national flags from outside Harbour City on two occasions and thrown them into the sea. Photo: Shutterstock
A notice posted at Times Square in Causeway Bay tells customers that unless a crime is being committed, police are asked not to enter the shopping centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protesters call off Harbour City disruption after shopping centre’s owners ban police unless crime is being committed
- Wharf Reic owns shopping centres in Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay and Diamond Hill
- Protesters had threatened to stage ‘Summer Happy Hour’ demonstration at its Harbour City mall on Thursday night
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A notice posted at Times Square in Causeway Bay tells customers that unless a crime is being committed, police are asked not to enter the shopping centre. Photo: Winson Wong