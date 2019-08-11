Channels

Protesters have removed Chinese national flags from outside Harbour City on two occasions and thrown them into the sea. Photo: Shutterstock
Politics

Nationalist Chinese tabloid editor blasts Hong Kong’s Harbour City mall for ‘kowtowing’ to protesters

  • Global Times chief Hu Xijin takes aim at shopping centre, saying it was weak for allowing ‘rioters’ to remove national flags and toss them into sea
  • Beijing is apparently pressing city’s tycoons to fall into line over protests
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 7:29pm, 11 Aug, 2019

A notice posted at Times Square in Causeway Bay tells customers that unless a crime is being committed, police are asked not to enter the shopping centre. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protesters call off Harbour City disruption after shopping centre’s owners ban police unless crime is being committed

  • Wharf Reic owns shopping centres in Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay and Diamond Hill
  • Protesters had threatened to stage ‘Summer Happy Hour’ demonstration at its Harbour City mall on Thursday night
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Elizabeth Cheung  

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 11:44pm, 8 Aug, 2019

