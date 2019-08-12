Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters versus the police: understanding the psychology of hate
- In a new series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- With society split into two camps, and online platforms strengthening mutual antipathy, we look at the psychology of hate, and its effects on how the young activists see the authorities

The scene at Hong Kong airport’s arrival hall on Sunday morning, with more protesters set to join in the afternoon. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong airport protest continues for third day, reinforcements set to join demonstrators who camped overnight
- A handful of the hundreds taking part in the sit-in remained, as of early on Sunday, with more set to join for final day
- Bid to attract international support for anti-government movement includes flash mob protest this afternoon
