Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Politics

Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters versus the police: understanding the psychology of hate

  • In a new series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
  • With society split into two camps, and online platforms strengthening mutual antipathy, we look at the psychology of hate, and its effects on how the young activists see the authorities
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 9:12am, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
The scene at Hong Kong airport’s arrival hall on Sunday morning, with more protesters set to join in the afternoon. Photo: SCMP
Politics

Hong Kong airport protest continues for third day, reinforcements set to join demonstrators who camped overnight

  • A handful of the hundreds taking part in the sit-in remained, as of early on Sunday, with more set to join for final day
  • Bid to attract international support for anti-government movement includes flash mob protest this afternoon
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 4:00pm, 11 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The scene at Hong Kong airport’s arrival hall on Sunday morning, with more protesters set to join in the afternoon. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.