Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An anti-government protest in Central on August 10. More than 60 per cent of protesters said they had also taken part in the 2014 Occupy protests. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Young, educated and middle class: first field study of Hong Kong protesters reveals demographic trends

  • Nearly 60 per cent are 29 or younger, while almost 18 per cent 45 or older
  • And nearly 74 per cent had received at least some tertiary education
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 2:12pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protest in Central on August 10. More than 60 per cent of protesters said they had also taken part in the 2014 Occupy protests. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Demonstrators storm Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1. Sympathy for radical action has increased among protesters, according to a survey. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protesters increasingly sympathise with radical action, survey finds, after months of anti-government unrest

  • More than 95 per cent of demonstrators agree that, without government concessions, radical tactics are understandable
  • Researchers behind on-the-ground polls also note slender majority in favour of escalation, and very few calling for a pause to the unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 12:45pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators storm Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1. Sympathy for radical action has increased among protesters, according to a survey. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.