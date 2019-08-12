An anti-government protest in Central on August 10. More than 60 per cent of protesters said they had also taken part in the 2014 Occupy protests. Photo: May Tse
Young, educated and middle class: first field study of Hong Kong protesters reveals demographic trends
- Nearly 60 per cent are 29 or younger, while almost 18 per cent 45 or older
- And nearly 74 per cent had received at least some tertiary education
Demonstrators storm Hong Kong’s legislature on July 1. Sympathy for radical action has increased among protesters, according to a survey. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters increasingly sympathise with radical action, survey finds, after months of anti-government unrest
- More than 95 per cent of demonstrators agree that, without government concessions, radical tactics are understandable
- Researchers behind on-the-ground polls also note slender majority in favour of escalation, and very few calling for a pause to the unrest
