Protestors put out tear gas on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police ramp up force, firing tear gas inside Kwai Fong MTR station, as city rocked by more anti-government protest violence
- Casualties reported on both sides as parts of Tsim Sha Tsui, Sham Shui Po, Wan Chai and Kwai Chung became smoking war zones again
- Protesters continue hit-and-run tactics – police respond to bricks and petrol bombs with tear gas and baton charges
