Riot police officers use tear gas inside Kwai Fong MTR station, the first time it has been used within the MTR network. Photo: Felix Wong
Tear gas fired in Kwai Fong station: Hong Kong police told by MTR Corporation to think of public safety after unprecedented indoor deployment during protest
- Rail bosses call on police to consider welfare of passengers and staff when mounting operations inside MTR network
- The riot control agent was released inside a station for first time as protests raged across Hong Kong for much of Sunday
Police fire tear gas rounds in Kwai Fong MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
