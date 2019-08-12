Storming the legislature probably counts as radical action. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters increasingly sympathise with radical action, survey finds, after months of anti-government unrest
- More than 95 per cent of demonstrators agree that, without government concessions, radical tactics are understandable
- Researchers behind on-the-ground polls also note slender majority in favour of escalation, and very few calling for a pause to the unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Storming the legislature probably counts as radical action. Photo: Sam Tsang
Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters versus the police: understanding the psychology of hate
- In a new series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- With society split into two camps, and online platforms strengthening mutual antipathy, we look at the psychology of hate, and its effects on how the young activists see the authorities
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen